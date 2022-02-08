Flow Jamaica leads internet safety focus for Jamaicans

Flow Jamaica has joined its Liberty Latin America (LLA) counterparts and the rest of the world in championing a safer online space.

The communications and entertainment provider is hosting its annual Safer Internet Week education and advocacy campaign, starting Tuesday, February 8, as it encourages responsible internet use by all Jamaicans.

Having been at the forefront of digital inclusion and online safety, Flow will continue its advocacy via a series of events between February 8 and 12 promoting positive self-imagery and smart online decision-making.

The company has been an advocate for safe internet use and has increased internet safety awareness across various demographics through proactive and meaningful direct and public engagements. Under the global theme 'Together for a Better Internet', the company continues its work with students, teachers, parents, influencers as well as public and private organisations to promote online safety.

“As we navigate the pandemic, we remain mindful of our responsibility to continue educating citizens about online safety. We had recognized several years ago that this has to be an ongoing effort and so, through our Foundation, we have free ongoing training programmes in place to educate Jamaicans about using the internet safely and responsibly. During this week, as we observe Safer Internet Day [Tuesday, February 8], we amplify the conversation, hear from key audiences about their experiences and share best practices for being safe online,” said Stephen Price, Vice President and General Manager at Flow Jamaica and Chairman of the Flow Foundation, in a press release.

“Internet safety is a core part of our digital inclusion drive and we are committed to promoting the safe, responsible and positive use of digital technology by children, young people, parents and our seniors via innovative and engaging virtual events. We encourage everyone to tune in and join the movement,” Price added.

Flow's Safer Internet Week, now a calendar event, begins with its annual Teen Summit on Tuesday, featuring youth leaders, social media influencers and mental health specialists. Hosted by Joel Nomdarkham, social media and personal branding expert, and Debbie Bissoon, media personality, the line-up includes entrepreneur and music executive Romeich Major, actress Juliet 'Julie Mango' Bodley, and content creators Chiney K Pop Girl and Singh Zima. President of the University of the West Indies (UWI) guild of students Danielle Mullings and Psychologist Craig McNally will also participate in the discussion.

On Thursday, February 10, the company will host a Think Tank comprised of experts in cybercrime, child protection and information technology and security to examine the role of internet safety in national development. The focus shifts to senior citizens on Friday, February 11 at 10 AM with a forum hosted by Fae Ellington and Glen “Titus” Campbell where they will explore how this community can identify and protect themselves from scammers and phishers while enjoying the internet safely. The week climaxes with a Kids' Talk for pre-teens hosted by Dr. Terri-Karrelle Reid on Saturday, February 12 at 9:30 AM highlighting SMART tips of keeping safe online, a closer look at positive online habits for preteens and how parents can better monitor their child's online behavior.

The Teen Summit and the Seniors' Forum will stream live on Flow's social media platforms (@flowjamaica on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook) while the Kids' Talk will be broadcast live on TVJ.

Commenting on engagement of team members and the amplified focus of the week of activities, Felipe Ruiz Rivillas, VP, Information Security, and CISO, Liberty Latin America, commented, “All of our activities have been thoughtfully developed to help keep our customers, employees, and communities safe as they navigate the Internet. We believe we have a responsibility to educate and help nurture communities in the region and we are committed to doing that.”

The week also has strong support from key stakeholders including The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET), Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team (JACIRT), The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), The National Secondary Students' Council, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), The National Council for Senior Citizens, The Jamaica Observer and Our Today which are all on board for the event.

Safer Internet Day (SID) is observed internationally on the second Tuesday of February. This year's theme calls on stakeholders, businesses and people worldwide to make the internet safer for all, especially for children and young people.