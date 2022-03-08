Flow celebrates Thompson-Herah on Int'l Women's Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Telecoms company Flow, on Tuesday, celebrated International Women's Day by honouring its Brand Ambassador Elaine Thompson-Herah, and announcing a contract extension for the Olympic champion until 2024.

Over the past year, Thompson-Herah established herself as the fastest woman alive while setting new standards for female sprinters.

Flow's Senior Marketing Director, Sara Martins de Oliveira, said International Women's Day presented the perfect opportunity to celebrate Elaine and recommit to their partnership.

“Elaine is a phenomenal woman with her performance on the track and she has shown great maturity with her actions off the track as well,” said Martins de Oliveira.

“The partnership with Elaine and Flow has been a good one for both of us and we are looking to strengthen that partnership over the next three years as we both have huge goals. Elaine will be looking to continue her top form in the World Championships this year and the 2024 Olympics and Flow will be bringing internet to more Jamaicans across the island with its fibre fast network.”

Reacting to the announcement of the partnership renewal, Thompson-Herah said: “I'm excited to be continuing my partnership with Flow. Speed and consistency are important to both of us and these similar passions allow us to connect with people.”

Thompson-Herah became Flow's Brand Ambassador in 2017 shortly after winning her first Olympic sprint double. Over the past year, she cemented her legacy as one of the all-time greats, becoming the first woman to win consecutive Olympic double sprint gold medals, the first woman to run under 10.7 seconds at least four times in the same season and she also claimed the 100 metre Olympic record of 10.61 seconds.

Off the track, Thompson-Herah has established the Fast Elaine Foundation, was conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree by the University of Technology and was named the 2021 Female World Athlete of the Year.

In reflecting on her journey and achievements, she had a word of encouragement for young girls: “Keep believing and keep working. If it takes you five or seven years to achieve your goals (that's ok); nothing is wrong with failing or starting over. For the past five years, I have been hurdling my obstacles until I could get back on the track and then claim all these titles last year. When things are not working for me the way I want them to, I write affirmations on what I want to achieve and believe that it will happen.”