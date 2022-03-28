Flow commercials earn advertising awards

Flow was recently awarded eight American Advertising Awards through the Caribbean Advertising Federation (CAF) for its 2021 Summer and Christmas campaigns.

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's most comprehensive and prestigious competition recognising creative excellence. Forty-six companies from the Caribbean submitted more than 670 entries in what was the first leg of the competition which was administered by the CAF.

Flow's Spice Up Yuh Summa TV commercial, featuring dancehall artiste Grace 'Spice' Hamilton, won two gold awards for best TV commercial and best video editing. The summer campaign also won a silver award in the categories of Newspaper Ad, Local Consumer Integrated Campaign and Music with Lyrics.

The Make Christmas Sparkle campaign, which also featured Spice, won two silvers for Animation/Special effects and Music with Lyrics.

Flow also earned a silver award for its prepaid mobile campaign TV Commercial.

Flow's creative agency, Advertising and Marketing (AdMark), overall earned four gold and 20 silver awards for their creative work.

In a press release, Senior Marketing Director Sara Martins de Oliveira said Flow is delighted with the awards.

“It is such an awesome feeling being recognised for the work that we produce to engage our customers and to communicate the great value that we offer to them,” said Martins de Oliveira. “Creative expression is important to us at Flow because it matters to our customers and we are happy that our work is connecting with our customers and also being recognised by our peers.”

For her part, Spice added that she was excited about being part of a winning campaign and a winning team.

“It feels good to hear about these awards and I'm happy to have been a part of the production and working with the Flow team,” Spice shared.

The Caribbean leg of the competition, the first in a three-tier awards process, was one of the largest competitions in the US and Caribbean. Flow and the other winners from the Caribbean have moved forward to compete with the winners from Florida at the District tier of the Competition. The third and final tier of the competition will include winners from the respective Districts that advance to the National American Advertising Federation show as national finalists.