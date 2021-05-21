Flow renews partnership with Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah

Flow renews partnership with Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-HerahFriday, May 21, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Flow Jamaica has renewed its partnership with Elaine Thompson-Herah, double Olympic gold medal champion, ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics scheduled for July 2021.
“We remain committed to enabling the progress of Jamaicans, especially in the areas they are most passionate about. In this regard, we're again partnering with our queen of speed. This investment ensures that Elaine is able to continue doing what she loves,” Senior Marketing Manager at Flow, Latoy Lawrence said.
“As we continue to deploy our fibre-fast connectivity to even more communities across the country, Elaine will be involved in various community projects,” Lawrence continued.
Thompson-Herah, the 28-year-old sprinter who is the current holder of the Olympic sprint double titles in the 100m and 200m, was elated at the renewed partnership.
“I am very humbled and extremely happy that Flow has decided to continue providing support at a time when businesses are grappling with the disruption caused by the pandemic,” she shared.
“I am now more motivated than ever to give my best as I represent the company and people of Jamaica on the tracks and I look forward to once again seeing the black, green and gold hoisted before the world,” Thompson-Herah added.
Her current partnership with Flow covers the period January to December 2021 and follows her first signing with the company back in 2016 when she came to prominence following her world-renowned performance at the Rio Olympic Games.
