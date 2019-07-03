Flow says it's prepared for 2019 hurricane season
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Telecommunication giant Flow says it has put in place measures to ensure that its network will withstand the impact of a hurricane during the current season.
“The nature of our business demands that we are always prepared for all levels of disasters,” stated Heather Wallen-Bryan, senior manager, Business Continuity, Security and Safety at Flow Jamaica, as she commented on the company's preparedness for the 2019 hurricane season.
According to Flow, the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted a near normal season with nine to 15 named storms, of which four to eight could become hurricanes.
“Flow is taking no chances…” the company said in a statement today.
As part of its preparation plan, the company said it staged its annual hurricane simulation exercise on June 7 to test the readiness of key departments and staff.
The exercise which, for the first time, included live simulations, engaged critical agencies such as the National Meteorological Service and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, Flow said.
“This exercise is our major gauge on our readiness for the season, as it provides an opportunity to see where existing gaps lie and enables us to implement the required solutions,” Wallen-Bryan noted.
Since the start of the season on June 1, Flow staff have been advised to prepare workstations based on the company's hurricane guidelines as well as to ensure that the necessary preparations are made for their homes and families, the company said.
Additionally, the company said that its local crisis management team is in activation mode and is ready to respond to a hurricane with support from the regional team.
