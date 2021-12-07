Floyd Green condemns murder of St Elizabeth basic school teacher

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Member of Parliament for South West St Elizabeth Floyd Green has condemned the murder of a Sandy Bank Basic School teacher.

The teacher was gunned down this morning at the gate of the institution that is located in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth, which falls in the MP’s constituency.

“The police must leave no stones unturned in bringing these cowardly and vicious criminals to justice. I am appealing to anyone who has any information to please share it with the authorities. This act of cowardice cannot go unpunished,” Green stated.

The MP also stated that he has contacted the Early Childhood Commission to provide counselling services for the children and the teachers, as well as the Ministry of Health and Wellness to help in providing counselling for the family.

“My deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family, the school, friends and members of the community. Today is a sad day in St Elizabeth,” Green said.