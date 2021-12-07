Floyd Green condemns murder of St Elizabeth basic school teacher

Floyd Green condemns murder of St Elizabeth basic school teacherTuesday, December 07, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Member of Parliament for South West St Elizabeth Floyd Green has condemned the murder of a Sandy Bank Basic School teacher.
The teacher was gunned down this morning at the gate of the institution that is located in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth, which falls in the MP’s constituency.
READ: Teacher shot dead at St Elizabeth basic school
“The police must leave no stones unturned in bringing these cowardly and vicious criminals to justice. I am appealing to anyone who has any information to please share it with the authorities. This act of cowardice cannot go unpunished,” Green stated.
The MP also stated that he has contacted the Early Childhood Commission to provide counselling services for the children and the teachers, as well as the Ministry of Health and Wellness to help in providing counselling for the family.
“My deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family, the school, friends and members of the community. Today is a sad day in St Elizabeth,” Green said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy