Floyd Green resigns after fierce backlash over COVID breach

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green has tendered his resignation from the Cabinet following public backlash after a video surfaced showing him and several others in clear breach of COVID-19 protocols at a social gathering purportedly on a no-movement.

Green announced his resignation in a release on Wednesday morning, noting that “I have disappointed so many. My family including my son, my Prime Minister and most importantly, the people of Jamaica who I have sworn to serve.

“No matter how briefly, and regardless of the circumstances, I should never have participated in any engagement that could indicate a lack of appreciation of the difficult and serious realities that now face the entire country.

“My actions have demonstrated a lack of sensitivity for the difficult realities that all of us are facing currently.”

Green said he met with Prime Minister Amdrew Holness earlier in the morning and indicated his decision to withdraw from the Cabinet.

Observer Online earlier reported that Holness, said to be livid over the video, had asked Green to submit his resignation.

Green apologised for his actions and said he will work hard to regain the nation's trust.

The video, which continues to spark outrage on social media includes Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Mona Division in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, Andrew Bellamy, and Green's assistant, Gabrielle Hylton, who is also vice-president of the JLP National Organisation for Women.

In the video, Green and others are seen sharing in a toast while gathered at a table boasting bottles of Moet, Red Bull and other refreshments and food items.

During the toast, shouts of “No-movement Day” and “Shower Labourite”, a term used in reference to supporters of the ruling JLP, are heard.