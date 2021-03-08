Fontana Pharmacy launches drive to 'End Period Poverty'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fontana Pharmacy will be launching its first ever “End Period Poverty” drive to show their support for women globally this International Women's Day.

The major pharmacy chain is calling on the public to support the fight for menstrual equity by bringing donations of unopened packages of feminine hygiene products to their closest Fontana Pharmacy from Monday, March 8 to Friday, March 31.

Additionally, today, female customers who visit any Fontana location can enjoy prizes and surprises as part of the company's efforts to celebrate women.

Customers who donate to the 'Period Poverty' drive this Monday can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on all Stayfree, Carefree, and Playtex products. Discounts were provided by Massy Distribution, which has been a sponsor, in partnership with Fontana Pharmacy.

Currently the company is setting up it's donation points at all six retail outlets, collecting sanitary towels, pads, tampons, feminine wash and toilet paper. The donations are then sorted and distributed to girls and young women in need islandwide with the help of Danielle Terrlonge, who has been advocating to empower women by helping to stop period discrimination.

“Period Poverty is a very real challenge faced globally. So many Jamaican girls do not have enough, often any, sanitary napkins to allow them to go to school or use sanitary methods when they have their period. So many of us take this for granted but this is yet another way we can help our sisters,” Terrelong stated.