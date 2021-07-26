Fontana Pharmacy to open branch in Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Jamaica's leading pharmacy chain, Fontana Pharmacy, on Monday unveiled plans to open a seventh location, this time in the 'Sunshine City' of Portmore, St Catherine.

Fontana's first-ever store within the municipality will be located at Braeton Parkway and Municipal Drive -- an easily accessible location for customers which also experiences a high level of commercial activity.

The new pharmacy will cost in excess of $100 million and will employ more than 80 people.

One of Jamaica's favourite brands and one of the country's most popular retail chain, Fontana will join other powerhouse companies which have seen the current and future value inherent in the continued growth of Portmore, the pharmacy chain said in a statement.

“We're really excited to bring Fontana to Portmore and its surrounding communities. It's a great location that brings with it a large population covering a wide cross-section of people, and Fontana will provide an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience,” said executive director at Fontana, Ray Therrien.

“We have been assessing the opening of a store in Portmore and we are honoured to have the opportunity to serve them with our best-in-class pharmacy services,” Therrien added.

The new addition to the pharmacy chain will include a state-of-the-art pharmacy, a one-stop beauty hub, a baby and children's selection, an extensive home décor collection, a business centre, courier services and over 200 parking spaces.

It will be the newest location since Fontana opened its mega store at Waterloo Square in St Andrew.

“We plan to deliver exceptional product breadth in a one stop location; it's what our customers expect,” said managing director at Fontana, Anne Chang.

“Our strategy is to continue to improve our stores with each new location, expediting innovation to make shopping faster and easier for our customers. Portmore will benefit from being the latest great Fontana store,” Chang said.

The new store will also have an entire department dedicated to Jamaican Artisan products, like its counterpart at Waterloo Square. Chang said this is Fontana's way of embracing and supporting Brand Jamaica. Local authors and creators, who have benefitted from using the company as a distribution chain through shelf placement, will continue to benefit in this regard.

The new location is part of a larger development project and is anticipated to open late 2022 or early 2023. While not committing to a specific opening date, Therrien said the company is “eager to get started on fulfilling the potential of a partnership with the people of Portmore.”