Foreign Affairs Ministry urges J'can students in Ukraine to be prepared to 'travel quickly'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an advisory to Jamaican students studying in Ukraine to “make arrangements to travel quickly” if circumstances change in the country amid growing tensions between Russia.

Several countries across the world have begun issuing evacuation orders to their nationals in Ukraine.

According to the release, the Ministry continues to “engage its partners to ensure it has the clearest facts available and is aware of the rapidly changing circumstances in the region” but says that given the increasing number of countries that have issued advisories encouraging their nationals to depart Ukraine, it is encouraging Jamaican students to be prepared which includes “monitoring flight availability and making sure their travel documents are in order.”

READ: Assistance being provided for Jamaican students in Ukraine, Morgan says

Portfolio Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith revealed that feedback from the University that caters to most of the Jamaican students in Ukraine has indicated a “calm continuation of education.”

On Saturday, the US State Department was said to be getting ready to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent.

On Sunday, some airlines cancelled or diverted flights to Ukraine amid heightened fears that an invasion by Russia is near despite intensive weekend talks between the Kremlin and the West.

Related Stories: US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade any day

Biden warns Putin Ukraine attack will bring 'severe costs'