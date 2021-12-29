Foreign affairs ministry unable to confirm Beenie Man's arrest in Ghana

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade says it is unable to confirm that dancehall superstar Beenie Man was arrested in Ghana.

Reports surfaced on Monday that the artiste was arrested in Ghana after testing positive for COVID-19 and escaping from a facility where he was being held in quarantine.

Yesterday, Beenie Man, christened Moses Davis, took to social media, posting proof of a negative result he received for a COVID-19 test in Ghana. He revealed he was allowed to do interviews and shows in the country and was never arrested.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is unable to confirm reports of Mr Davis' arrest,” the ministry said in an email to OBSERVER ONLINE.



The ministry also pointed out that where a Foreign Government advises the Government of Jamaica, through a Jamaican high commission, embassy, consulate, or honorary consul, of the arrest or detention of a Jamaican national, the superintending mission would make arrangements for the provision of consular services, including verifying the authenticity of Jamaican documents and ensuring the person's well-being while in detention.

