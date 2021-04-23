Foreign ministry seeks public's assistance locating relatives of Jamaican woman

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is seeking the public's assistance in locating the next-of-kin for Jamaican national, Annetta Brown.

Brown was born on April 15, 1927. Her last known address is 130 Vaughan Road, Apartment #301 in Toronto, Canada.

The ministry is asking anyone related to Brown, or anyone who knows her family or relatives to contact the Consular Affairs Department at the ministry via 926-4220 ext. 3359.