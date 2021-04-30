Foreign ministry to commence operations from new headquarters on Tuesday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade will begin operations from its new headquarters at 2 Port Royal Street in downtown Kingston, as of Tuesday, May 4.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith shared that the new offices will accommodate 285 members of staff across 17 departments.

Noting that the relocation of the ministry has not impacted services offered to the public, the minister said, “There remains limited access to consular and authentication services in keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, including the work from home orders which are still in effect.”

In welcoming the move Johnson Smith said, "I am delighted to report that the foreign ministry will be occupying its new fully functional headquarters come next week.

Notwithstanding that there have been several delays especially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are indeed thankful that we have now completed this process.”

“On behalf of the Government of Jamaica, I would like to once more express our heartfelt thanks to the People’s Republic of China. This wonderful gift is another concrete expression of China’s support for the achievement of Jamaica’s national development goals. Special thanks to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and other stakeholders who have contributed to the success of this project,” she continued.

The foreign minister also stated that, “As the Government continues the redevelopment of downtown Kingston, we are thrilled that the foreign ministry has now become a part of this rejuvenation.”

In responding to this development, Permanent Secretary in the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith stated that, “The ministry and by extension our overseas missions, welcome this relocation to downtown. We are indeed happy that our facilities will now be expanded, to accommodate the scope of the work carried out by this ministry.”

During this period, the ministry said opening hours will remain Mondays through Thursdays between the hours of 8:30 am and 5:00 pm. It noted that on Fridays, services will be conducted between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm. Individuals wishing to contact the ministry can still do so at (876) 926-4220 or via email at info@mfaft.gov.jm, the ministry said.