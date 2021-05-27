Former BITU stalwart George Fyffe is dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former General Secretary of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU), George Fyffe died yesterday at 86.

In a statement announcing his death, the BITU said Fyffe died while receiving treatment at the Andrew Memorial Hospital in Kingston.

Fyffe, who joined the BITU in 1962, retired in November 2012 due to poor health, having served the union and the labour movement for some 50 years.

He served the union as assistant general secretary under the leadership of former prime ministers, Alexander Bustamante and Hugh Shearer before becoming general secretary.

In its statement, the BITU said close associates of the former union boss recalled him as a quiet but hard working person, who kept the union together, ''especially during the challenging periods following the death of Prime Minister and President of the BITU, Hugh Shearer''.

Former Cabinet minister, Pearnel Charles called Fyffe an ''early riser and a late closer'' who held the union together.

Fyffe was educated at the Kingston Technical High School, the College of Arts, Science and Technology (now the University of Technology). A year after joining the union, he was promoted to Office Manager and did additional studies at Duff’s Business College and Ruskins College in the United Kingdom as well as the International Institute of Labour Studies in Israel.

He was also a long serving member of the board of the National Housing Trust (NHT); a Trustee of the Kingston Port Workers Superannuation Fund; the Gleaner Pension Fund; and the RBC/RBTT pension fund.

The union, in its release, expressed “sincere condolences” to his relatives and friends and described him as a “honourable, honest and hard working trade unionist”.