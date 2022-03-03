Former Caricom SG to be given region's highest award

SAN PEDRO, Belize (CMC) – Former Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretary General, Irwin LaRocque, is to be awarded The Order of the Caribbean Community.

The announcement was made following the Caricom Inter-Sessional Summit on Wednesday night. The Dominican-born LaRocque, who served as secretary general from 2011-21, is being honoured for “his services to the Community”.

The Order of the Caribbean Community is an award given to “Caribbean nationals whose legacy in the economic, political, social and cultural metamorphoses of Caribbean society is phenomenal."

The award was initiated at the Eighth Conference of Heads of State and Governments of Caricom in 1987 and began bestowal in 1992.

LaRocque, the seventh Caricom secretary general, began his service at the Guyana-based Caricom Secretariat in September 2005, when he assumed the position of Assistant Secretary-General, Trade and Economic Integration, providing strategic leadership for the continuing implementation and further development of the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME).

Prior to his appointment as Assistant Secretary-General, he served as Permanent Secretary in various Ministries in Dominica for more than 14 years, including in the Ministries of Trade, Industry, Enterprise Development, Tourism, and Foreign Affairs where he headed the diplomatic service. He also served as the principal advisor to the Dominica government on all matters pertaining to economic integration and regional and international trade.

He has served on several boards, including the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, Caribbean Export, the Dominica Agricultural, Industrial and Development Bank, and the Dominica National Development Corporation. LaRocque also managed diplomatic negotiations with third countries and international development partners.

LaRocque was educated at Queen's College and the New School for Social Research, both in New York, and New York University and majored in Political Philosophy, Pure Economics and Political Economics.