Former Custos of Manchester Dr Gilbert Allen dead at 92

Former Custos of Manchester Dr Gilbert Allen dead at 92Friday, April 16, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Former Custos of Manchester, Dr Gilbert Allen, died early this morning at the age of 92, those close to his family have confirmed.
Allen, a medical doctor, was Custos of Manchester for 17 years between 1994 and 2011.
In a statement, current Custos of Manchester Garfield Green described Dr Allen as a “gentle and kind” man who was always willing to share advice and encouragement.
Former president of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, Wendy Freckleton, described Allen as a “source of history and inspiration”.
