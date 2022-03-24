Former Haitian Senator to be extradited to the US

Former Haitian Senator, Joseph Joel John, a person of interest in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, has consented to be extradited to the United States.

The extradition application was brought before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, by Senior Deputy Director of Prosecutions, Jeremy Taylor.

"Your Honour, this is the matter of the request for extradition of Joseph Joel John, a citizen 0f Haiti to the United States," Taylor said, adding that a provisional warrant of arrest was issued for John on Tuesday by virtue of the extradition treaty between the US and Jamaica.

He also noted that under this treaty the US has 60 days to provide evidence of the supposed crime.

Taylor made it clear in court that only John is required to be extradited.

Before signing the written consent, John expressed his concerns about leaving his family behind. However, through an interpreter it was explained that he will not be sent to the US immediately.

Senior Parish Judge, Lori-Ann Montague-Cole advised John to "prepare himself" to be extradited after the written consent was handed to her.

She also said she can "appreciate a man having a concern about leaving his wife and children."

After the situation was explained to her in detail, John's wife, Edume, was observed with an asthma inhaler in hand and hyperventilating.

John, his wife and two children, were arrested in south-east St Elizabeth on January 20.

His family have since applied for asylum in Jamaica through the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), the application pending a response from the Permanent Secretary's Office in the Ministry of National Security. It was revealed that the permanent secretary is not in the country.

Meanwhile, Montague-Cole commended the police officers for their care of John's seven-year-old son, who was seen sleeping on the laps of the officers.

"The JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) has some good aunts and uncles," Montague-Cole said, noting that there is still kindness in the justice system.

The family is to return to court on April 5 for the decision regarding refugee status from the Permanent Secretary's Office.

Moïse was killed on July 7 when a hit team invaded the presidential residence and shot him dead. His wife, Martine was wounded but survived. Judicial police have questioned at least 21 presidential guards who were present on the fateful night.