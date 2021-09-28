Former Jamaican athlete Adolphus Nevers dies at 31

NORTH CAROLINA, United States — Adolphus Nevers, a former St Jago High School student-athlete, who also had a stint as an athlete at the MVP track club, died in the United States last week.

Nevers, who owns his own company, Nevers Trucking, died on Thursday, September 23, after a loaded pallet fell on him while he made deliveries in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Spanish Town native was residing in that country at the time of his death.

Using his Facebook page on Monday to communicate with his followers, Nevers' wife dismissed reports that the 31-year-old Jamaican had died in a car crash.

"Good Morning everyone. The shocking story about my husband [that he] passed away on the September 23 is true," she wrote.

"... The news is true. Some of you say my husband die in fatal accident; this not true. He was a perfect driver; never have a ticket. He... delivered a load in Greensboro NC [when] a pallet fall on him [and] break his neck die on the spot," the post continued.

She added: "This is the information the facility give [gave] me but I wasn't there until I see the camera to verify the story. I would like to say thank you to everyone that reached out to me since my husband's death. He was my hero, my Superman."

Several of his followers expressed their condolences to her and other family members at the news of his tragic death.

"[I] am so sorry for your loss. I pray that God comforts your soul in this time of grief. Fly high Adolphus Nevers. My condolences goes out to the family and friends," wrote Optimistic Unique Forsythe.

Monique Mitchell commented, "My condolences to you and your family. I am really broken by this news. Adolphus Nevers was an amazing friend. We went to high school together and he was always full of life. May God give you strength through this difficult time. May his soul Rest In Peace."

On Instagram, former St Jago High School star athlete, Martin Manley, wrote: "Fly High" under a photograph Nevers had uploaded of himself two weeks ago.

During his professional career, Nevers set a personal best of 10.24 seconds over the 100m in 2014. He had a best time of 20.57 seconds in the 200m set in 2011, according to World Athletics.

Nevers was also featured on several successful St Jago High relay teams that included the likes of former World 100m Champion Yohan Blake, as well as Ryker Hylton, Nickel Ashmeade and Andre Walsh.

Nevers also represented the University of Technology (UTech) at the collegiate level at track meets, including the Penn Relays in the US.