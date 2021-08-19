Former MP Ernie Smith has died

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Attorney-at-law and former St Ann South West Member of Parliament Ernest Smith has died aged 70 years old.

Smith reportedly passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies about 9 pm on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

He is survived by widow Lynette Royes-Smith, a son and four daughters including Marsha Smith, who is also an attorney-at-law and Member of Parliament for North East St Ann.