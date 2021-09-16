Former NAJ president, Edith Allwood Anderson has died

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Former president of the Nurses Association of Jamaica, Edith Allwood Anderson has died.

She reportedly passed away at the Kingston Public Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

When contacted, current NAJ president, Patsy Edwards-Henry confirmed Anderson's death, and expressed condolences to family and friends of the deceased as well as nurses of the association.

Anderson who served as NAJ president from 1997-2000 and 2005-2010, had lost sight in both eyes and died from a number of ailments which she was battling for some time.