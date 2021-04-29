Former NCB banker Andrea Gordon pleads guilty to larceny, money laundering

Former NCB banker Andrea Gordon pleads guilty to larceny, money launderingThursday, April 29, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Andrea Gordon, the former National Commercial Bank Senior Manager, accused of fleecing the entity of more than $30 million, this afternoon pleaded guilty to 13 counts on an indictment charging her with larceny as a servant, cybercrimes and money laundering.
Gordon appeared before Supreme Court Judge Justice Lorna Shelly Williams in downtown Kingston this afternoon after Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn this morning entered a nolle prosequi to end the matter in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court and move it to the Supreme Court on a voluntary bill of indictment.
This afternoon, following the outlining of the allegations, Gordon had her bail bond revoked and was taken into custody.
She is to be sentenced on May 31.
Gordon who worked at the bank's headquarters in the Corporate area was arrested and charged last year after an internal probe revealed the fraud.
Alicia Dunkley-Willis
