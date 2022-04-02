Former Nevis Premier, Vance Amory, is dead

BASETTERRE, St Kitts, CMC – The former Premier of Nevis, Vance Winkworth Amory, is dead.

Amory, 72, who was battling cancer, died in a hospital in London, England, where he was being treated.

Amory served Nevis as Premier for two terms in the office – between 1992 and 2006 and between 2013 and 2017.

He also served as the Minister of Sports in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The brainchild of Amory was the Concerned Citizens Movement, which he founded in 1987.

Amory started his political career in 1983 when he applied for and successfully secured a position in the Finance Department of the NIA.

He was later promoted to Permanent Secretary in Finance under the premiership of Dr Simeon Daniel.

In September 1986, he furthered his studies at the University of the Virgin Islands, St Croix campus, and later dedicated his life to the betterment of Nevis.

He resumed his political career in 1987 and formed the Concerned Citizens' Movement. Throughout his time in the political arena, Amory transformed the face of Nevis.

His accomplishments were many including that of securing the funds for the construction of the airport – the Vance W Amory International Airport.

In 2017, he was succeeded by Mark Brantley, who was one of his political partners.

The former Premier showed his trust in Brantley and appointed him as Premier of the Nevis Island Administration. Following news of his passing, tributes have been pouring in.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts Nevis, Dr Timothy Harris, said that he is saddened by Amory's death.

“Ambassador Vance Amory was my reliable friend, mentor and advisor and an illustrious founding member of #TeamUnity. My condolences are with his loving widow Veronica, his daughters, the rest of his family and wide circle of friends and well wishers. The people of St Kitts Nevis have lost our elder statesman. May his soul find eternal peace,' the Prime Minister said.

The Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, in his tribute said that Vance Amory's “DNA is imprinted in every facet of our development on the island of Nevis and the wider Federation.”

“He was a giant who walked amongst us over the past several decades. Whether as a sportsman in cricket, as an athlete, banker, as an educator and as a politician, he has led with distinction and served the people of Nevis and the wider Federation in every capacity. Kittitians and Nevisians have lost a true statesman and a great servant of the people and country,” said Brantley.