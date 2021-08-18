Former Operations Manager at Airports Authority of Jamaica, Stanley Smith, killed in Florida car crash

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Senior Director of Operations at the Norman Manley International Airport and Assistant Operations Manager for the Airports Authority of Jamaica, Stanley Smith is dead.

Smith died in what is being described as a “horrific car crash” in Dania Beach in Broward County, Florida late Monday afternoon.

According to media reports, he was driving his blue Jaguar SUV with two passengers when it crashed into a concrete utility pole. Surveillance video showed the moment the vehicle slammed into the pole before becoming engulfed in flames.

While good Samaritans were able to pull a 20-year-old woman and six-year-old child from the burning vehicle after using a ladder to break the back window and opening the door, they were unable to save Smith.

The woman, who is said to be an Antiguan national and her daughter, both reportedly suffered severe burn injuries and fractures. Smith had lived and worked in Antigua for a number of years after leaving Jamaica.

He joined the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA) in 2012 as its chief executive officer and worked there until 2019 when he resigned abruptly following what was described as a “controversial series of events”.

His resignation followed his refusal to accept a letter of suspension from the ABAA's board of directors. Smith then filed a constructive unfair dismissal claim against the government that same year.

He was a graduate of the University of West Indies and Loughborough University in England. At the time of his death, he was the chief executive officer of Strategic Aviation Solutions in Miami, Florida.

Antiguans have reacted with shock at the news of Smith's untimely passing.

“Rest in peace to the best boss ever,” said an employee of the VC Bird International Airport.

“This one really hit me. When I used to work at the airport, he was just always kind to us. This is just a shock,” said a former airport employee.

The Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Civil Aviation, in a statement Tuesday night mentioned Smith's “considerable technical and administrative expertise”.

“He was the airport CEO during the transition from the old terminal building to the current modern terminal, a transition which he successfully managed in a smooth and virtually seamless manner,” the statement said.

“Mr Smith will be remembered for his quiet and approachable manner and his commitment to the overall development of the airport and indeed to the overall progress of the airport and its staff,” the statement added.

“His commitment to professionalism and aviation safety and security was manifest at all times as he successfully led the airport team through various challenges and opportunities, ranging from the international Ebola health emergency to the construction of the region's first airport solar farm,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, prayers and well wishes have been overflowing for the young mother and child involved in the crash. The family has reportedly asked for its privacy to be respected at this difficult time.