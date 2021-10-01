Former PCJ director involved in questionable $9m donation appointed interim boss of TPDCo

Lionel Myrie, the former controversial board member of the state-owned Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) and former personal assistant to then energy minister Dr Andrew Wheatley, has been appointed interim executive director of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).

Myrie's appointment which was publicised in a letter from TPDCo Chairman, Ian Dear, to staff and dated September 30 is for a period not exceeding 30 days.

Myrie, a former assistant to Wheatley who was forced out of Prime Minister Andrew Holness' Cabinet at the height of the Petrojam scandal, was involved in a questionable $9 million donation while he sat on the PCJ board.

His bio does not make mention of his stint at the PCJ.

In April 2019, Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told that Myrie, as a member of the PCJ board, caused the “questionable diversion of a $9 million donation from the McCook's Pen Citizen Association to the Sydenham Citizens Association” in Wheatley's South Central St Catherine constituency.

Myrie admitted to the PAC that he was the personal assistant to Wheatley.

The $9 million, which was a sponsorship donation from the scandal-hit state-owned oil refinery Petrojam, was diverted from the McCooks Pen Citizens Association after Petrojam received a letter from Myrie. The letter claimed that the money should instead be sent to the unregistered Sydenham Citizens Association. However, the McCooks Pen Citizens Association denied giving such permission and the matter became the subject of a fraud investigation by the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency. PCJ was Petrojam's parent company at the time the oil refinery was engulfed in what the Parliamentary Opposition referred to as the “mother of all scandals”.

The PCJ board distanced itself from the Myrie situation.

In his letter to the TPDCo staff, Dear said the board will seek to finalise the recruitment process for an executive director during the 30-day period.

“We encourage the department heads to support Mr Myrie through their areas of responsibility. Oversight will be given by the Board of Directors,” the letter said.

An extensive bio of Myrie on the TPDCO website does not state that he sat on the PCJ Board.

However, it notes that he is the director of Product Development and Community Tourism for TPDCo. It also states his involvement with his alma mater, Rusea's High School.