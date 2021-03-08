Former Petrojam chairman charged over US$73,000 reimbursements

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Chairman of Petrojam, Dr Perceval Bahado-Singh, has been arrested and charged with 12 counts of obtaining money by means of false pretence.

According the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), allegations are that between December 2016 and May 2018, Bahado-Singh fraudulently claimed several reimbursements and was paid monies by Petrojam for overseas business trips that he did not attend.

The false claims over the period amounted to US$73,620.

MOCA said it conducted a thorough multi-jurisdictional investigation into these allegations, prepared and submitted a file to the director of public prosecutions, who ruled that criminal charges be filed.

Bahado-Singh was interviewed in the presence of his attorney and subsequently arrested and charged by MOCA detectives.

He was later offered bail, to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court Wednesday March 17.

Investigation continue.