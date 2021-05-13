Former Trelawny legislator's grandson charged with murder in friend's shooting death

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The Trelawny police have charged the grandson of a former legislator from the parish with murder and illegal possession of firearm in connection with Sunday's shooting death of his friend 27-year-old hotel worker Kimorley Forbes of Allsides in the parish.

The accused is 28-year-old businessman David Lee of an Allsides district, Trelawny address.

The police reported that about 5:30pm on Sunday, Forbes was among friends at Lee's home having a drink when it was alleged that Lee pulled his licensed Glock 19 pistol and peppered the hotel worker with bullets, after shoving him in the face.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival Forbes was found lying prostrate in a pool of blood while Lee sat in the living room close by.

The police subsequently took Lee into custody after seizing his licensed firearm.

His court date is being finalised.

