Former Trinidad footballer killed in alleged shootout with police

Former Trinidad footballer killed in alleged shootout with policeThursday, April 07, 2022
|
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Akeem 'Battery' Benjamin, a former national footballer for Trinidad and Tobago, was one of two men fatally shot by police on Wednesday after what lawmen said was a shootout following an alleged robbery.
The identity of the other deceased has not been disclosed.
According to police reports, the 32-year-old former defender, who also played with local football clubs such as W Connection, Central FC and most recently San Juan Jabloteh, was among three suspects in a robbery.
Lawmen reported that around 12:20 pm, members of the North Eastern Division Task Force responded to a report that three bandits were on the Flavorite Ice Cream compound at Boundary Road in San Juan.
On arrival, the officers saw a man jumping a fence on the western side of the building. Police said the officers drove towards the El Socorro area to check the scene and saw two men running, and gave chase.
The men ran into a room on the western side of the building. The police entered the room and the suspects reportedly drew guns. The officers fired several shots, hitting the suspects. The police subsequently seized a pistol and a revolver.
Benjamin and the other wounded suspect were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where they died. A third man was detained.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy