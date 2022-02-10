Former WIPL directors charged with breaches of the Cybercrimes Act

Former WIPL directors charged with breaches of the Cybercrimes ActThursday, February 10, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Two Kingston businessmen have been charged with Breaches of the Cybercrimes Act, following an interview in the presence of their lawyers on Thursday, February 10.
They are 57-year-old Courtney Wilkinson and 59-year-old John Levy, former directors of regional energy company West Indies Petroleum Limited (WIPL).
They are charged with:
* Unauthorised access to computer programme or data
* Conspiracy to gain unauthorised access
* Conspiracy to access with Intent to commit or facilitate the commission of offence
* Conspiracy to unauthorised modification of computer programme or data
It is alleged that on February 16, 2021, the businessmen gained unauthorised access to the emails of the company's CEO and three other senior WIPL staff members. It is also alleged that the men were assisted by 36-year old IT Specialist, Winston Henry, who was charged for similar offences on Monday, February 7, 2022.
They were all granted bail in the sum of $400,000 and are set to appear in the Corporate Area Parish Court on March 23,2022.
