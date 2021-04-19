Former motor vehicle inspector on corruption charge

Former motor vehicle inspector on corruption chargeMonday, April 19, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Patrick James, a former motor vehicle inspector at the Island Traffic Authority, appeared before the court today to answer to charges under the Corruption Prevention Act.
The Integrity Commission charged that James knowingly made a false statement in his statutory declarations for the period December 2007 to December 2014.
James, who was at the time employed as a senior motor vehicle inspector (acting), is being prosecuted for his reported failure to declare his ownership of three motor vehicles that were purchased in 2007 and disposed of in 2011.
The commission said James only declared ownership of the vehicles while being interviewed during investigations.
''Mr James, when tasked, offered explanations for the omission which were unsatisfactory. The Statutory Declaration Form specifically required Mr James to list all the vehicles owned by him and his failure to do so, amounts to him making a false statement in declaring that the Forms provided were, to the best of his knowledge, true accurate and complete,'' the statement said.
The attorney representing James today requested an opportunity to peruse the documents in detail.
The accused is scheduled to reappear in court on June 7.
