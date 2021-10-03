Former police commissioner Roy Thompson dies at 88

Former Commissioner of Police and Custos of Portland, Roy Thompson has died.

Thompson died peacefully at his St Andrew home on Saturday. He was 88.

He served for more than 41 years in the Jamaica Constabulary Force, including as police commissioner from 1991 to 1993.

After retiring from the police force, Thompson served as Custos of Portland from 2000 to 2013.

There have been several tributes to the former top cop and custos on social media. Among those paying tribute is West Portland Member of Parliament Daryl Vaz who hailed Thompson for his devoted service to Jamaica.

“He devoted thirteen years of committed service to the people of Portland and over fifty-four years of service to the people of Jamaica,” Vaz posted on social media page.

“Mass Roy is one of only 6 persons to ever move from the rank of Constable to that of Commissioner of Police. I am glad he passed peacefully,” added Vaz, who said he had conversations with Thompson just a “few days ago” and was caught by surprise at news of Thompson's passing.