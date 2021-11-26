Former policeman gets life in prison for killing St Mary entertainer 'Instaboss'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Oshane Thompson, the ex-policeman convicted in September of murdering upcoming St Mary dancehall entertainer 'Instaboss', was sentenced to life imprisonment on today.

Presiding judge, Justice Carolyn Tie-Powell, ordered that Thompson must serve must serve 20 years and eight months of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

The former policeman was charged a year after the fatal shooting of the entertainer, whose real name is Kriston Pearson, at a party in Trinity, St Mary in May of 2017.

Pearson was a resident of Charles Town in St Mary and Exchange in Ocho Rios, St Ann, at the time of his death.

It was reported that Pearson and Thompson had an altercation which resulted in the shooting incident.

Shortly after, according to INDECOM, he resigned from the police force and left the island for the United States.

Thompson was arrested by JCF officials on Thursday, August 30, 2018, upon his deportation to Jamaica. He was subsequently charged following a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The judge-only trial began in July 2021 in the St Mary Circuit Court, and the verdict was handed down in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston on Friday, September 24.