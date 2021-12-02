Former security guards charged with warehouse breaking and larceny

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Two former security guards have been arrested and charged for warehouse breaking and larceny after they allegedly broke into a warehouse at their workplace and stole electronics on Saturday, August 1.

Charged are 49-year-old Suzzette Nugent Hunter of Sligoville in St Catherine and 45-year-old Earl Wilson of Kitson Town also in the parish.

The police said that both men were employed to a security company as unarmed guards.

On the night in question, they reportedly broke into a warehouse at their workplace and stole electronics valued at US$8,968 and J$25,000.

The owner of the warehouse reported the matter to the security company and the matter was reported to the police. Both men were arrested and charged on November 29.