Founder of Barracks Entertainment creates The Art Zone to help young people showcase talent

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fabian Barracks, writer, director and founder of Barracks Entertainment says growing up he has always admired how competitions from the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) helped young creatives showcase their talent. Admiration soon turned into a burning desire to create a platform of his own where performing arts lovers can show off their skills on stage. Today, his passion has led to the creation of The Art Zone, a space where talented young people can express themselves.

“The Art Zone has been in my thoughts for a while now. I got the inspiration from the JCDC Arts Festival, which has been a key part of Jamaica's cultural fabric. Those competitions have opened doors for countless creatives, some of whom have gone on to have very successful careers in entertainment,” he told the OBSERVER ONLINE.

“Being a private entertainment company that caters to the youth, I have always wanted to stage my own competition to promote art development and tap into areas I think JCDC doesn't necessarily do. I want to give the young people another platform, a new space to express themselves while giving them exposure.”

The creator of one of Jamaica's hottest new YouTube series, Balla, revealed that it was during the auditions for his series that he realised Jamaica possesses a vast amount of untouched talent; talent he believes only needs one chance.

“When we were in the audition phase for our series, we had hundreds of persons submitting videos to be a part of the show. And I am talking young people who are extremely talented and only need one shot at a break,” he said. “We couldn't choose everybody for the series and so it got me thinking, we need another way to get these young people engaged. I wanted it to be a part of my corporate, social responsibility to give them that shot that they need.”

The competition which is now in its third week sees young creatives submitting short video performances centered on a specific theme. The talent can choose to sing, deejay, create dub poems or act. Not only will individuals gain exposure from their videos being shared via social media but a weekly cash prize of $5000 is also part of The Art Zone package. Barracks shared that so far, the platform has been attracting a lot of support.

“Our Barracks Entertainment page has close to 29,000 followers so that's the potential reach for these contestants, but what is a competition without a bit of monetary incentive? So we decided to throw in a small cash prize for the weekly winners as well. We are in week three and so far the feedback has been great. The number of entries keep growing every week and the quality of the submissions keep getting better and better,” he shared.

“The Art Zone is just what these talented young people need and they've been turning up in their numbers to support the space. I mean, as we post about the new theme, they swarm our DMs with the videos. To see the passion and just how they burn to be a part of something like this, makes me really happy.”

Barracks, who revealed that the competition will run for a total of eight weeks, says The Art Zone is completely self-funded. He is hoping that as the space grows and gains traction, it will also garner some support from corporate Jamaica. He shared that for too long, talented people in Jamaica do not realise their full potential because of lack of support and resources.

“It's because of my passion for youth development why I do these kinds of things. I have so much plans for this platform but I can't do it alone. I am hoping we get to a stage where a corporate company sponsors the cash prize every week because these young people truly deserve to have their voices heard,” he said. “Jamaica has so much potential that just goes to waste because of the lack of support. We can help to change the lives of some of these young people. Really, all these creative persons need is a chance.”

Interested individuals are being asked to check out The Art Zone weekly competition via Instagram @barracksentertainment.