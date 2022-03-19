Four, including two teenagers charged with murder of Manchester man

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Four men, including a juvenile have been arrested and charged with the murder of 50-year-old Oniel Francis, otherwise called Cardo, of Greenvale, Mandeville, Manchester who was killed in his community on Saturday, March 12.

Charged are 19-year-old Miguel Myers, a labourer, 24-year-old Kirkland Antwine , otherwise called 'Ratty', 18 year-old Rajani Griffiths, a welder, and a 17-year-old boy all of Greenvale district in Manchester.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that about 9:00pm on the day in question, an argument developed between Antwine and Francis, when all four men attacked Francis and chased after him, where Antwine allegedly inflicted wounds to his abdomen and robbed him of cash.

On Sunday, March 13 about 7:00 am, residents discovered the body of Francis in bushes with multiple stab wounds. The police were alerted and upon their arrival, the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

All four persons were taken into custody and charged with the murder on Friday, following an investigation.