Four Italy staff contract COVID-19 during World Cup qualifiers

Four Italy staff contract COVID-19 during World Cup qualifiersWednesday, March 31, 2021
MILAN, Italy (AFP)— Four members of Italy's staff have tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's World Cup qualifiers, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed on Wednesday.
The news came after Italy's 2-0 win in Lithuania. The Azzurri also played in Bulgaria on Sunday where they won by the same scoreline.
The entire team had been tested in Sofia on Monday, with negative results, but on Tuesday a staff member complained of mild symptoms with a sore throat, the FIGC said.
The person was isolated and returned to Italy where a test was positive.
"Other staff members who had been in close contact were also isolated in Vilnius and immediately subjected to a new test, the result of which for three of them was positive," the FIGC added.
Coach Roberto Mancini contracted the virus last November.
