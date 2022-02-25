Four Jamaicans escape Ukraine, arrive in Poland — source

Four Jamaicans escape Ukraine, arrive in Poland — sourceFriday, February 25, 2022
BY ROMARDO LYONS
KINGSTON, Jamaica — An OBSERVER ONLINE source has just confirmed that four Jamaican students have safely made it out of Ukraine, and have arrived in Poland some minutes ago.
According to the source, the students were assisted by Jamaicans, including Jamaican doctors who studied in Eastern Europe.
"They're safe and eating a meal. Roughly 40 left," the source said
Meanwhile, Robert Nesta Morgan, the minister with responsibility for information told OBSERVER ONLINE that students have been at a train station waiting to be transported. He said they were supposed to be boarded earlier, but were delayed.
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
With reports of hundreds of casualties from the warfare— including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummelling bridges and schools — there also were growing signs that Vladimir Putin's Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine's government in his boldest effort yet to redraw the world map and revive Moscow's Cold War-era influence.
