Four accused goat thieves nabbed in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The St Elizabeth police have charged four men with praedial larceny after eight goats were stolen in two communities.

Charged with offences of larceny and receiving stolen property are 24-year-old Kenroy Davis, a farmer of Knoxwood District in St Elizabeth, 28-year-old Anthony Esson, a resident of Parottee in St Elizabeth, 32-year-old farmer, Dwayne Clarke, and 19-year-old Devonte Clarke, both of Auchtembeddie in Manchester



Head of the St Elizabeth Police, Dwight Daley, said the goats valued at $255,000 were stolen from two farmers in Pedro Plains and Greenfield District between 5:30 pm on Sunday and 4:00 am on Monday.



Five of the goats were stolen from Pedro Plains and three from Greenfield.



The police said during an operation about 5:30 am on Monday the stolen goats were recovered at a premises in Parottee and later identified by their owners.



The four men are scheduled to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court in Black River on May 11.



-Kasey Williams