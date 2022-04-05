Four charged after pistol found under couch

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Four persons have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after a Ruger P90 .45 pistol with a magazine containing four rounds was found under a couch during an operation in Montpelier, St James on Thursday, March 31.

They are:

23-year-old Junior Luver otherwise called 'Jesse', labourer of Marl Road, Montpelier, St James.

33-year-old Sarah Gayle otherwise called 'Angel', of Beruit, Rose Heights, St James.

23-year-old Nicholas Palmer otherwise called 'Nick' labourer of Marl Road, Montpelier, St James.

32-year-old Seymour Spence otherwise called 'Anthony' or 'Flash', mason of Marl Road, Montpelier, St James.

Reports are that about 8:00 pm, a team of police officers were conducting operations in the area and a house was searched. The weapon and ammunition were found beneath a couch. The four people were subsequently arrested and charged.

Their court date is being finalised.