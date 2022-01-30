Four charged in connection to Westmoreland gun find

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The Westmoreland police are investigating the seizure of a chrome and black 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing four rounds of ammunition on the Frome main road in the parish on Saturday, January 29.

Four men have been charged in connection to the find, they are:

Andre Scott, 18-year-old Auto Mechanic of Lennox Bigwoods in Westmoreland

Nigel Walton 21-year-old construction worker of Charles Town in St Mary

Damion Wright 28-year-old fisherman of Whitehouse, Westmoreland

Micheal Halwell 39-year-old, taxi operator of Black River in St Elizabeth

Reports from the Whithorn Police are that about 12:06 pm, a police team was on patrol when a vehicle with the men aboard was intercepted and searched. The weapon was found in the car. The vehicle along with the firearm and ammunition were seized for processing. All four accused were subsequently charged.