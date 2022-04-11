Four charged in connection with firearm found in car

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Four people were arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after a car was searched at a vehicle checkpoint along the Wilson Valley main road in Trelawny on Saturday, April 9.

Charged are 50-year-old Ian Lee, otherwise called ‘Charlie’, a farmer; 32-year-old Colletta Bent, otherwise called ‘Shan’, a shopkeeper both of Wilson Valley, Trelawny; 31-year-old Dane Alexander, otherwise called ‘Marcus’, bartender of Lilliput, St James, and 33-year-old Sinatra Campbell, otherwise called ‘Golda’, a farmer of New Roads, Trelawny.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that the lawmen were conducting a vehicular checkpoint, when a white Nissan AD wagon made a sudden stop. This aroused the suspicion of the police who went to investigate. There were four people in the car, and during the search of the vehicle, Lee, who was seated at the front passenger seat, ran and escaped.

A KAHR .45 pistol with a magazine containing six .45 rounds of ammunition were found on the floor to the front passenger seat. The other passengers were taken into custody.

On Sunday, April 10, Lee turned himself over to the police where he gave a caution statement, and all four people were charged.