Four corporate area police divisions responsible for more than 30 per cent of murders -Bunting

KINGSTON, Jamaica- Opposition spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, has highlighted that more than 30 per cent of the murders committed islandwide have been across the four police divisions in Kingston and St Andrew.

Bunting made the observation during his recent contribution to the State of the Nation debate in the Senate.

The opposition spokesman shared that “if we drill down into the Kingston and St Andrew statistics, we see that in the four police Divisions of Kingston Western, Kingston Central, Kingston Eastern and St Andrew South, murders increased by 27 per cent, and year-to-date shootings increased by 28 per cent.”

These divisions, he disclosed, occupied a geographic space of approximately 40 square miles or about one per cent of Jamaica’s land area.,

"Yet that small area is currently producing 32.3 per cent of murders and 36 per cent of shootings nationally.”

He also shared that Jamaica’s average murder rate was a “staggering 53 per 100,000 compared to the international murder rate which is an average of six per 100,000 inhabitants.”

Bunting used the opportunity to invite the government to implement some of the measures he used to fight crime when he served as security minister.

He served as the minister of that portfolio from January 2012 to February 2016.

These measures include; a holistic approach to crime management which balances crime control and crime prevention, emphasizing community-based policing and de-emphasising militaristic policing.

He also listed the merger of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Island Special Constabulary Force as a key partnership in the fight against crime. He explained that if the two were joined to facilitate administrative efficiencies, more personnel would be available for on-the-ground policing.