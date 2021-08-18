Four dead in market truck crash in Manchester

Four dead in market truck crash in ManchesterWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Four people are dead after the market truck in which they were traveling crashed on the Mizpah main road in Manchester on Wednesday morning.
Councillor for the Walderston Division, the Jamaica Labour Party's Leroy Mitchell told OBSERVER ONLINE that the crash occurred about 2:00 am.
“The accident happened right as you reach to Mizpah school to turn to Cheapside…. It (truck) crash in the bus shed. The truck turned over before it crashed into the [bus shed],” he said.
Mitchell said a man reportedly jumped off the moving truck and alerted other people for assistance.
Police are yet to release the identities of the deceased.
It is also unclear how many people were injured.
Meanwhile, Mitchell said the items the truck was transporting remain scattered on the main road.
“The amount of food you see on the ground. I wonder how that truck carry that amount of things,” said Mitchell.
Sources say the market truck was traveling from Wait-A-bit in Trelawny.
- Kasey Williams
