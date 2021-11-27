Four firearms, several rounds of ammunition seized in two days

Law enforcers are reporting that four firearms and several rounds of ammunition were seized in different operations islandwide over 48 hours.

The weapons include a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol, a .38 Taurus revolver, a Walther PP pistol and a Taurus 9mm pistol. The operations took place between Wednesday and Thursday in Kingston, St Catherine and St James.

According to a release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the St James Police seized a Walther PP pistol and three 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation in Anchovy in the parish on Wednesday.

Reports are that about 7:45 am, lawmen were in the area when they were fired on. The police returned the gunfire and after the shooting subsided, the area was searched and the firearm and ammunition found. The suspects managed to escape on foot in the area. Investigations into that incident are ongoing.

Also on Wednesday, a team of officers assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division seized one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm rounds of ammunition following an incident on Text Lane.

Reports are that about 11:35 pm, lawmen were on patrol in the area when they saw a group of men acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. On the approach of the lawmen, one of the men opened fire at the police. The fire was returned and the men ran. A search of the area was conducted and the weapon retrieved. No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

On Thursday, a team of officers assigned to the St Andrew South Police Division seized one 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation on Oakland Road, Kingston 11.

It is reported that at about 9:25 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw a group of men walking along the roadway. On seeing the police, the men ran and threw an object onto a church compound. The object was retrieved and closer examination revealed that it was a firearm. No arrests were made.

Also on Thursday, one man was arrested following the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation on the Newlands main road in Portmore, St Catherine.

The Portmore Police reported that at about 8:00 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw a man acting suspiciously. On seeing the police, the man ran and hid inside a bar. He was accosted, searched and one .38 Taurus revolver containing four .38 rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.