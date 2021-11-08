Four firearms, several rounds of ammunition seized islandwide on the weekend

Four firearms and several rounds of ammunition were seized across different sections of the island over the weekend.

According to information obtained from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the busts took place in St Andrew, Clarendon and St James.

In St Andrew, the CCU reports that a Browning 9mm pistol and nine 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized during an operation on Ambrook Lane in St Andrew on Sunday. One man was taken into custody in relation to that incident. His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

Meanwhile in St James, one Taurus 9mm Pistol along with four 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized during a snap raid on a premises on Wagon Wheel, St James also on Sunday. One man was also taken into custody following that find. His identity is also being withheld pending investigation.

Over in Clarendon on Sunday, the Mocho Police seized two firearms and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Smithville and Blackwood districts. The weapons include a Remington Air Master 77 Shotgun and a homemade firearm. Seven 12 gauge rounds and 17 9mm cartridges were also found.

No one was taken into custody in connection with that seizure. Investigations continue.