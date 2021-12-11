Four former champions win in D'Cup quarter-finals

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Four former champions led by reigning champions Clarendon College opened the quarter-finals of the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition with wins today.

Clarendon College, St Elizabeth Technical (STETHS), Dinthill Technical and Garvey Maceo High were all winners as well as Manning's School, Edwin Allen High and Manchester High, all took full points on the opening day of the second round.

Meanwhile, Garvey Maceo kept their perfect win record intact with a win over 10- man Frome Technical.

At the STETHS Sports Complex, Timar Dunn and Kahein Dixon gave Clarendon College the lead over Cornwall College in the first 15 minutes.

An own goal just before the halftime break brought Cornwall College back in the game as Clarendon led 2-1 at half time and despite creating chances none of the teams were able to add goals in the second half.

Manchester High leads the Group on goal-difference after their 4-0 win over McGrath High at Drax Hall as Raheem Walters scored two goals and Shaquille Campbell and Denzil Lee got the others.

Michael German scored a brace to lead STETHS in a big 6-1 win over St Thomas Technical at York Oval and took the lead in Group 3.

Goals from Gregory Cousins and Cleo Clarke were enough to beat Frome Technical who went down to 10-men late in the first half after goalkeeper Dennis James was sent off for a foul.

Dinthill Technical also had a big 4-0 win over Christiana High to lead Group 2 where Edwin Allen High took down the high-flying William Knibb Memorial 2-0 at Green Pond in St James.

Ackeem Mullings gave Edwin Allen the lead in the first half and Jaheim Harris added a second from a free kick from about 30 yards in the second half.

Manning's School raced to a 3-0 lead against Vere Technical in their Group B game at Manchester High but had to hold on for a slim 3-2 win, but are the sole leaders of Group 2 after Munro College and Happy Grove played out a 1-1 draw at York Oval.

Paul Reid