Four hospitals get high flow nasal therapy devices

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four hospitals will benefit from donations of four high flow nasal therapy devices from a Jamaica Bankers' Association (JBA)/United Way of Jamaica (UWJ) initiative.

A total contribution which amounts to approximately J$4.5 million was given to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The four hospitals to benefit are Percy Junior Hospital in Clarendon; Savanna-la-Mar Hospital in Westmoreland; Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine and Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny.

“Based on clinical evidence, the utilisation of High Flow Oxygen (HFO) therapy, can improve oxygenation, decrease the patient's work of breathing and serve as an alternative to more invasive forms of treatment such as mechanical ventilation,” the release stated.

It went on to add that HFO therapy may reduce the need for non-invasive ventilation and intubation in some patients, and that it is currently being used worldwide in managing patients with respiratory compromise as experienced with COVID-19.

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Health & Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, thanked the JBA and UWJ for their partnership noting that “the efficient administration of oxygen is one of the most important therapies in the management of COVID-19 at our hospitals. These High Flow machines are like gold for us in the fight against COVID-19 and are in very high demand because they help with breathing. These are well needed machines and we are trying to get a lot more of them for our hospitals.”

Executive Director for the Health for Life and Wellness Foundation at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Courtney Cephas, added, “we thank the United Way of Jamaica along with the Jamaica Bankers Association for the well needed support. This collaboration was a very good decision and we hope to be able to receive more devices through partnerships like these.”

Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, Chair of the UWJ and a member of the JBA, said that “we saw the needs in the hospitals islandwide and heard the cries and immediately sought a solution that will have immediate impact on the healthcare system.”

CEO of the UWJ, Winsome Wilkins, noted that “having assisted in sourcing equipment for several emergency projects, the UWJ tapped its extensive network of suppliers to source and purchase the machines in the shortest possible time.”

The machines were procured by Jamaica Hospital Supplies Limited.