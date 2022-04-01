Four in custody over firearm, ammo seizure in St James

Four in custody over firearm, ammo seizure in St JamesFriday, April 01, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica – Four people, including a woman, are now in police custody after a team of officers assigned to the St James Police Division seized one Ruger P90 with a magazine containing four .45 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Marl Road, Montpelier, St James on Thursday, March 31.
It is reported that lawmen were in the area about 8:00 pm when they saw a group of men standing in a yard. On approach of the police team, one of the men looked in their direction then ran into a house on the premises.
He was accosted by the lawmen and a search of the premises was conducted where the illegal firearm and ammunition was recovered.
The identities of the four people arrested are being withheld pending further investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy