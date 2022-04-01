Four in custody over firearm, ammo seizure in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Four people, including a woman, are now in police custody after a team of officers assigned to the St James Police Division seized one Ruger P90 with a magazine containing four .45 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Marl Road, Montpelier, St James on Thursday, March 31.

It is reported that lawmen were in the area about 8:00 pm when they saw a group of men standing in a yard. On approach of the police team, one of the men looked in their direction then ran into a house on the premises.

He was accosted by the lawmen and a search of the premises was conducted where the illegal firearm and ammunition was recovered.

The identities of the four people arrested are being withheld pending further investigation.