Four injured as marl truck crashes into house

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A truck yesterday (Monday, July 1) crashed while delivering marl in the Brockery area of Christiana, Manchester, resulting in the injury of four people, including the driver who lost control of the vehicle.



Reports from the Manchester Police are that at about 12:40pm the vehicle developed mechanical problems while descending a hill.



Both the driver and another occupant reportedly jumped from the vehicle, which then destroyed two utility poles and the fence at a residential property, before coming to a halt in an eight-bedroom house.



According to the police, the driver and the truck passenger sustained injuries jumping from the vehicle. Two people who were at home when the vehicle ran into the house were also injured.



The injuries to all four are said to be minor.



The total value of damages as a result of the crash is estimated at over $14 million.



Alicia Sutherland