Four killed in St Mary crash

Four persons were killed in a motor vehicle collision on the Wilderness Main Road in Oracabessa, St Mary on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as 33-year-old Phillip Walker of Pompano Bay, in the parish; 17-year-old Andrew Phillips of Wentworth, Port Maria; Artego Baptiste, and a lone female identified as Marsha Simpson.



Reports are that around 9:30 pm, a blue Toyota Corolla driven by Walker was in the process of overtaking another vehicle when it collided with a white Toyota Axio being driven by Baptiste.

Walker and Phillips, who were travelling together, reportedly died on the spot.

The police were summoned to the scene and transported the occupants of the vehicles to hospital.

Baptiste and Simpson were pronounced dead on arrival.