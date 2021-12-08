Four men arrested after cop finds gun in car

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm during a stop and search operation at the intersection of Molynes Road and Sundown Crescent in St Andrew on Tuesday, December 7.

Police reports are that about 8:56 pm officers were conducting a stop and search operation during which the vehicle the men were travelling in was searched and the weapon found aboard.

All four occupants were taken into custody.

The police say they will be questioned in the presence of their attorneys with a view of proffering charges.